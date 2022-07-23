Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.1bn in Asia-Pacific in June 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2022, led by Costco Wholesale’s $1.05bn acquisition of 45% stake in Costco-Taiwan, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.8% over the previous month of $4bn and a rise of 19.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.72bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 37.21% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $5.51bn in June 2022. With a 19.06% share and deals worth $1.05bn, Taiwan was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 31 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 55.00% over the previous month and a drop of 18.42% over the 12-month average. India recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.3% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $2.01bn, against the overall value of $2.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Costco Wholesale $1.05bn acquisition deal for 45% stake in Costco-Taiwan

2) The $442.97m acquisition of Infomedia by Solera Holdings

3) Singapore Telecommunications $237.28m acquisition deal for 3.8% stake in Intouch

4) The $197m acquisition of Intrepid E-Commerce Services(Intrepid) by Ascential

5) Deel $83.49m acquisition deal with PayGroup

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

