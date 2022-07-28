Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $2.2bn in US in June 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $2.2bn were announced in the US in June 2022, with Siemens’ $1.88bn acquisition of Brightly Software being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 238.9% over the previous month of $637.4m and a drop of 37.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.46bn.

The US held a 39.20% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $5.51bn in June 2022.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 32 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 28.00% over the previous month and a drop of 34.69% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 97.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $2.11bn, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens $1.88bn acquisition deal with Brightly Software

2) The $140m acquisition of XPS Technologies by Descartes Systems Group

3) The Brandtech Group $50m acquisition deal with Acorn Intelligence

4) The $32.5m acquisition of Forgotten Software by Keywords Studios

5) Bucket Studio $17.33m acquisition deal for 23.8% stake with Aqara

