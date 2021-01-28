Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $23.78bn were announced globally in December 2020, led by GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 64.1% over the previous month of $66.28bn and a rise of 5.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $22.6bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $12.15bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $12.15bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in December 2020 was the US with 61 deals, followed by the UK with 24 and Germany with 17.

In 2020, as of December, technology cross border M&A deals worth $277.48bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 109.4% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 67.6% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $16.07bn, against the overall value of $23.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GlobalWafers’ $4.49bn acquisition of Siltronic

2) The $4.18bn acquisition of Fanduel by Flutter Entertainment

3) Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s $3.67bn acquisition of Universal Music Group

4) The $2.56bn acquisition of Kabel Deutschland by Vodafone Group and Vodafone Vierte Verwaltungs

5) Funimation Productions’ acquisition of Crunchyroll for $1.18bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.