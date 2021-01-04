Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $3.09bn were announced in the US in November 2020, with Deutsche Borse’s $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 73.1% over the previous month and a drop of 27.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.27bn.

The US held a 4.68% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $3.09bn in November 2020.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the US recorded 23 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 34.29% over the previous month and a drop of 28.13% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $3.09bn, against the overall value of $3.09bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Borse’s $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services

2) The $483.22m acquisition of ShopKeep by Lightspeed POS

3) Infobip’ $300m acquisition of OpenMarket.

4) The $25m acquisition of Haddington Dynamics by Ocado Retail

5) Raketech Group Holding’s acquisition of American Gambler for $3.61m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.