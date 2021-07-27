Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $3.3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in June 2021, led by Cornucopia Investment Partners, Lombarda China Fund Management, Sino-Rock Investment ManagementLimited, Tim Crown and Yango Financial Holding Investment Group’s $1.62bn acquisition of Magnachip Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 330.6% over the previous month of $764.07m and a rise of 143.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.35bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 20.01% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $16.44bn in June 2021. With a 9.85% share and deals worth $1.62bn, Republic of Korea (South Korea) was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 32 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 10.34% over the previous month and a rise of 14.29% over the 12-month average. Australia recorded nine deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 95.8% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.16bn, against the overall value of $3.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cornucopia Investment Partners, Lombarda China Fund Management, Sino-Rock Investment ManagementLimited, Tim Crown and Yango Financial Holding Investment Group’s $1.62bn acquisition of Magnachip Semiconductor

2) The $1.3bn acquisition of Message4U by Sinch

3) Digital Edge (Hong Kong)’s $165m acquisition of PT Indointernet

4) The $51.66m acquisition of iSentia Group by Access Intelligence

5) Axiata Digital Advertising Sdn’s acquisition of Awake Asia for $20m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.