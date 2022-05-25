Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $4.1bn globally in April 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $4.1bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Deutsche Telekom’s $2.4bn acquisition of SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.5% over the previous month of $4.11bn and a drop of 71.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.21bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $2.71bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.58bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 29 deals, followed by the UK with 24 and Canada with 18.

In 2022, as of April, technology cross border M&A deals worth $32.74bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 54.5% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 75.2% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $3.05bn, against the overall value of $4.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Telekom $2.4bn acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile US

2) The $280m acquisition of Intland Software by PTC

3) STC Solutions $158m acquisition deal for 89.49% stake with Giza Systems

4) The $110m acquisition of 40% stake in Silver Gold Bull by A-Mark Precious Metals

5) Workiva $100m acquisition deal with Parseport

