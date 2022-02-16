Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $47.7bn globally in Q4 2021

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $47.7bn were announced globally in Q4 2021, led by ViaSat’s $7.3bn acquisition of Inmarsat Group Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 1.2% over the previous quarter of $47.15bn and a drop of 18.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $58.46bn.
Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $18.6bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $16.34bn.
In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q4 2021 was the US with 164 deals, followed by the UK with 99 and Germany with 46.
In 2021, at the end of , cross border M&A deals worth $197.35bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking a decrease of 2.3% year on year.
Cross Border M&A deals in technology industry in Q4 2021: Top deals
The top five cross border M&A deals in technology industry accounted for 48.6% of the overall value during Q4 2021.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $23.19bn, against the overall value of $47.7bn recorded for the quarter.
The top five technology industry cross border technology deals of Q4 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) ViaSat $7.3bn acquisition deal with Inmarsat Group Holdings
2) The $6.2bn acquisition of Vonage by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
3) Aristocrat Leisure $3.71bn acquisition deal with Playtech
4) The $3.15bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt Telecommunications by Vodacom Group
5) Dye & Durham $2.83bn acquisition deal with Link Administration Holdings