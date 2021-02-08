Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $494.73m were announced in Middle East and Africa Q4 2020, led by $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 122.72% over the previous quarter and a drop of 73.3% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.85bn.

Middle East and Africa held a 0.43% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $115.25bn in Q4 2020. With a 0.39% share and deals worth $444.41m, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 23 cross border deals during Q4 2020, marking an increase of 53.33% over the previous quarter and a rise of 15.00% over the last four-quarter average. Israel recorded 11 deals during the quarter.

Middle East and Africa technology industry cross border M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border M&A deals stood at $487.73m, against the overall value of $494.73m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $350m merger of Collective Growth and Innoviz Technologies

2) The $70m acquisition of Voca.ai by Snap

3) Epiroc Canada’ $31.04m acquisition of MineRP Holdings

4) The $19.27m acquisition of Edge Electronics Trading, Nicolas M. Kyvernitis Electronics Ent and NMK Middle East by Midwich Group

5) Two Shields Investments’ acquisition of BrandShield Ltd- Israel for $17.41m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

