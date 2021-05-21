Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $4bn were announced in Europe in April 2021, led by SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition of AutoStore, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 67.4% over the previous month of $12.26bn and a drop of 75.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $16.5bn.

Europe held a 21.13% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $18.93bn in April 2021. With a 14.79% share and deals worth $2.8bn, Norway was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 103 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 24.26% over the previous month and a rise of 6.19% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 33 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 96.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $3.85bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Group’s $2.8bn acquisition of 40% stake in AutoStore

2) The $730.72m acquisition of 25% stake in Hensoldt by Leonardo

3) UnifiedPost’s $134.41m acquisition of crossinx

4) The $120m asset transaction with Minds + Machines Group by GoDaddy Registry

5) Keywords Studios’ acquisition of Climax Studios for $59.89m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.