Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $5.1bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2021, led by $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 43.8% over the previous month of $3.56bn and a rise of 80.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.84bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 27.05% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $18.93bn in April 2021. With a 23.77% share and deals worth $4.5bn, Singapore was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 25 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 51.92% over the previous month and a drop of 19.35% over the 12-month average. Singapore recorded seven deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border M&A deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 99.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $5.07bn, against the overall value of $5.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $4.5bn merger of Altimeter Growth and Grab Holdings

2) The $280m acquisition of 4% stake in PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi by Grab Holdings

3) Wipro’s $116.81m acquisition of Ampion Holdings

4) The $99.48m acquisition of Smart Telecom by OCC

5) Dev Clever’s acquisition of Veative Labs for $75.01m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

