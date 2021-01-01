Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $58.75bn were announced in Europe in November 2020, led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1643.3% over the previous month and a rise of 555% when compared with the last 12-month average of $8.97bn.

Europe held a 88.97% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $58.75bn in November 2020. With a 96.53% share and deals worth $56.71bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 99 deals during November 2020, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a rise of 22.22% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 21 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 98.03% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $57.6bn, against the overall value of $58.75bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Take-Two Interactive Software’s $999.12m acquisition of The Codemasters SoftwareLtd

4) The $590.87m asset transaction with Patricia Industries by CKH Networks Europe

5) Orange Romania’s acquisition of Romtelecom for $318.19m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.