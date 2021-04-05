Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $6.75bn were announced in the UK in February 2021, with Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 2084.1% over the previous month of $309.05m and a drop of 35.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.43bn.

The UK held a 30.34% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.25bn in February 2021.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, the UK recorded 31 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 34.78% over the previous month and a rise of 34.78% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top three technology cross border M&A deals stood at $6.75bn, against the overall value of $6.75bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Renesas Electronics’ $5.9bn acquisition of Dialog Semiconductor

2) The $450m acquisition of Runtime Collective by Cision

3) CrowdStrike Holdings’ $400m acquisition of Humio.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.