Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $66.02bn were announced globally in November 2020, led by S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 176.2% over the previous month and a rise of 278.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $17.44bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $58.75bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $56.71bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in November 2020 was the US with 23 deals, followed by the UK with 21 and Canada with 15.

In 2020, as of November, technology cross border M&A deals worth $249.79bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 117.1% year on year.

technology industry cross border M&A deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border M&A deals stood at $61.71bn, against the overall value of $66.02bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

3) Nasdaq’s $2.75bn acquisition of Verafin

4) The $2.28bn acquisition of Institutional Shareholder Services by Deutsche Borse

5) Take-Two Interactive Software’s acquisition of Codemasters Group for $999.12m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

