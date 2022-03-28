Technology industry cross border M&A deals total $796m in Europe in February 2022

Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $796m were announced in Europe in February 2022, led by Walker & Dunlop’s $290m acquisition of GeoPhy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64.8% over the previous month of $2.26bn and a drop of 89.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.57bn.

Europe held an 8.42% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $9.45bn in February 2022. With a 3.64% share and deals worth $343.79m, The Netherlands was the top country in Europe’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 119 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 11.85% over the previous month and a drop of 4.80% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 22 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 79.4% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $631.96m, against the overall value of $796m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Walker & Dunlop $290m acquisition deal with GeoPhy

2) The $160m acquisition of TV Squared by Innovid

3) team.blue $68.07m acquisition deal with Iubenda s.r.l

4) The $60.1m acquisition of Daedalic Entertainment by Nacon

5) Darktrace $53.79m acquisition deal with Cybersprint