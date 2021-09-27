Total technology industry cross border M&A deals worth $8.9bn were announced in North America in August 2021, led by Pershing Square, Pershing Square Holdings and Pershing Square International’s $2.8bn acquisition of 7.1% stake in Universal Music Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 4021.04% over the previous month of $216.45m and a rise of 22.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.26bn.

North America held a 38.88% share of the global technology industry cross border M&A deal value that totalled $22.94bn in August 2021. With a 29.47% share and deals worth $6.76bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border M&A deal activity, North America recorded 62 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 21.57% over the previous month and a rise of 16.98% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 47 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border M&A deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals accounted for 89.9% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $8.03bn, against the overall value of $8.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border M&A deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Pershing Square,Pershing Square Holdings and Pershing Square International $2.8bn acquisition deal for 7.1% stake in Universal Music Group

2) The $2bn acquisition of theScore by Penn National Gaming

3) Moody’s $1.98bn acquisition deal for 7.1% stake in Risk Management Solutions

4) The $1bn acquisition of Altiostar Networks by Rakuten Group

5) Creation Technologies $242.3m acquisition deal with IEC Electronics

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.