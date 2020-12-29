Total technology industry cross border private equity deals in November 2020 worth $1.81bn were announced globally, with (New York), Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’ $700m private equity deal being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 55.5% over the previous month and a drop of 73.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.79bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $854.01m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $854.01m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in November 2020 was the Germany with six deals, followed by the US with four and Denmark with three.

In 2020, as of November, technology private equity deals worth $79.03bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 77.8% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 91.6% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $1.66bn, against the overall value of $1.81bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management’s $700m private equity deal with ParkJockey Global

2) The $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O. by Novalpina Capital

3) BC Partners’ $354m private equity deal with Keesing Media Group

4) The $150m private equity deal with Vimeo by GIC and Thrive Capital

5) African Infrastructure Investment Managers, African Rainbow Capital Proprietary, Kameel Keshav, Rali Mampeule, Sanlam Investments and STOA Infra and Energy’s private equity deal with Metrofibre Networx for $97.37m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.