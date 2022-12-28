Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $10.8bn were announced globally in November 2022, withGlobal Infrastructure Partners, KKRInc and Oak BidCo’s $7.12bn private equity deal for 81.7% stake in Vantage Towers being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 236.8% over the previous month of $3.21bn and a drop of 5.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.48bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $7.6bn. At the country level, the Germany topped the list in terms of deal value at $7.52bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the UK with three and Israel with three.

In 2022, as of November, technology private equity deals worth $120.6bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 34.2% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 91.7% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $9.91bn, against the overall value of $10.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Global Infrastructure Partners, KKRInc and Oak BidCo’s $7.12bn private equity deal for 81.7% stake in Vantage Towers

2) The $1.2bn private equity of EdgeCore by Partners Group

3) Cinven’s $720m private equity deal with TaxACT

4) The $468.15m private equity of V.tal by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

5) Partners Group’s $402.95m private equity deal with Cloudflight