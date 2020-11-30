Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $6.6bn were announced in Europe in Q3 2020, with EQT IX Fund, EQT VIII and TA Associates Management’s $3.39bn deal with IFS being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 53% over the previous quarter and a drop of 34.59% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $10.09bn.

Europe held a 38.31% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $17.23bn in Q3 2020. With a 19.67% share and deals worth $3.39bn, Sweden was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry for the quarter.

In terms of cross border private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 66 deals during Q3 2020, marking an increase of 8.20% over the previous quarter and a rise of 26.92% the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 13 deals during the quarter.

Cross border private equity deals in Europe technology industry in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 87.6% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five cross border private equity deals stood at $5.78bn, against the overall value of $6.6bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of Q3 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EQT IX Fund, EQT VIII and TA Associates Management’s $3.39bn private equity deal with IFS

2) The $1.53bn private equity deal with idealista by EQT IX Fund

3) TowerBrook Capital Partners’s $323m private equity deal with Talan

4) The $307.34m private equity deal with Aareon by Advent International

5) GSH Private Capital’s private equity with Getronics for $229.5m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

