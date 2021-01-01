Led by Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O., total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $761.99m were announced in Europe in November 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 75.1% over the previous month and a drop of 78.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.56bn.

Europe held a 37.72% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $761.99m in November 2020. With a 46.74% share and deals worth $356.18m, France was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 21 deals during November 2020, marking an increase of 10.53% over the previous month and a rise of 5.00% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded six deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border private equity deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $761.99m, against the overall value of $761.99m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Novalpina Capital’s $356.18m private equity deal with Laboratoire X.O.

2) The $354m private equity deal with Keesing Media Group by BC Partners

3) One Peak Partners’$30m private equity deal with Neo4j Sweden

4) The $19.55m private equity deal with STP Informationstechnologie by Bregal Unternehmerkapital

5) Edge Investments’ private equity deal with Blast for $2.25m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.