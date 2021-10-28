Led by Aeternum Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Cinven, General Atlantic, GIC, Government Pension Fund Norway, HgCapital, Intermediate Capital Group, Montagu Private Equity, TPG Capital, Vind, Visma Retail Software- Management Team and Warburg Pincus’ $5.17bn private equity deal with Visma Retail Software, total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $9.1bn were announced in Europe in September 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 439.05% over the previous month of $1.69bn and a rise of 219.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.85bn.

Europe held a 91.10% share of the global technology industry cross border private equity deal value that totalled $10bn in September 2021. With a 51.70% share and deals worth $5.17bn, Norway was the top country in Europe’s cross border private equity deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border private equity deal activity, Europe recorded 31 deals during September 2021, marking an increase of 55.00% over the previous month and a rise of 6.90% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded six deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border private equity deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 96.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $8.8bn, against the overall value of $9.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Aeternum Capital,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Cinven,General Atlantic,GIC,Government Pension Fund Norway,HgCapital,Intermediate Capital Group,Montagu Private Equity,TPG Capital,Vind,Visma Retail Software- Management Team and Warburg Pincus $5.17bn private equity deal with Visma Retail Software

2) The $1.5bn private equity of Blue Prism Group by TPG Capital and Vista Equity Partners Management

3) Antin Infrastructure Partners,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Interogo and Mubadala Investment $1.14bn private equity deal with CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings

4) The $700m private equity of Berlin Brands Group by Bain Capital

5) General Atlantic and Sprints Capital Management $291.7m private equity deal with Hemnet Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.