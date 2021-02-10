Total technology cross border private equity deals worth $9.33bn were announced globally in Q4 2020, with Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn deal with Nielsen’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 56.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $21.6bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $5.59bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $2.84bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in Q4 2020 Germany with 15 deals, followed by the US with 15 and the UK with ten.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border private equity deals worth $82.46bn were announced globally across the technology industry, marking an increase of 71.6% year on year.

Cross Border private equity deals in technology industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for a 62.7% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $5.85bn, against the overall value of $9.33bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Advent International and James M. Peck’s $2.7bn private equity deal with Nielsen

2) The $1.02bn private equity deal with Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia

3) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity deal with Amadeus IT Group

4) The $700m private equity deal with ParkJockey Global by (New York), Mubadala Investment, Oaktree Capital Management, SoftBank Group, Target Global Seed Fund and UBS Asset Management

5) Brookfield Asset Management’s private equity with Everise Holdings for $450m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

