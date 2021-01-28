Total technology industry cross border private equity deals worth $956.75m were announced globally in December 2020, with Brookfield Asset Management’s $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 67.9% over the previous month of $2.98bn and a drop of 86.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $7.09bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $478.75m. At the country level, the Singapore topped the list in terms of deal value at $450m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border private equity deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border private equity deals activity in December 2020 was the Germany with seven deals, followed by the US with five and the UK with three.

In 2020, as of December, technology private equity deals worth $82.46bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 71.6% year on year.

technology industry cross border private equity deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals accounted for 94.4% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border private equity deals stood at $903.27m, against the overall value of $956.75m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border private equity deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Brookfield Asset Management’s $450m private equity deal with Everise Holdings

2) The $170.35m private equity deal with Infront by Inflexion Private Equity Partners

3) Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge’ $134.3m private equity deal with Exclaimer

4) The $88.1m private equity deal with Sage Sp. z o. o by Mid Europa Partners

5) Summit Partners’ private equity deal with Solactive for $60.52m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.