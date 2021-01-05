Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.03bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in November 2020, led by GIC and Warburg Pincus’s venture financing of Gaosi Education Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 95.9% over the previous month and a drop of 30.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.49bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 31.21% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $1.03bn in November 2020. With a 77.27% share and deals worth $795.92m, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 57 deals during November 2020, marking an increase of 11.76% over the previous month and a drop of 5.00% over the 12-month average. China recorded 16 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 70.3% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $724.77m, against the overall value of $1.03bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC and Warburg Pincus’ $200m venture financing of Gaosi Education Group

2) The $197.56m venture financing of Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology by Baring Private Equity Asia, BOC International Holdings, Bohai Zhongsheng, CITIC Securities, CMB International Capital, GoldStone InvestmentLtd , Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, Guangdong Technology Financial GroupLimited, Guangdong Wen’s Investment, Hillhouse Capital Group, Sino-Ocean Capital and Youshan Capital

3) Baidu Ventures, Chengwei Capital, Guangzhou Emerging Industry Development Fund, Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund Management, Mingtai Capital, Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $181.61m venture financing of Guangzhou XAG

4) The $100m venture financing of SPT Fintek Karya Nusantara (Finarya) by Grab Holdings, P.T. Telekomunikasi Selular, PT BRI Ventura Investama and PT Mandiri Capital Indonesia Venture Capital Services

5) Northern Light Venture Capital, Qiming Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and Sequoia Capital China’ venture financing of Shenzhen Yun Ying Valley Technology for $45.6m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.