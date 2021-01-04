Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.11bn were announced in Europe in November 2020, led by Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s venture financing of TIER Mobility, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 4.3% over the previous month and a flat growth when compared with the last 12-month average of $793.37m.

Europe held a 33.64% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $1.11bn in November 2020. With a 46.08% share and deals worth $511.47m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 62 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 6.06% over the previous month and a drop of 15.07% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 16 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 51.5% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $572.24m, against the overall value of $1.11bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’s $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility

2) The $118.66m venture financing of SellerX by Cherry Ventures, Chris North, David Schneider, Felix Capital Partners, TriplePoint Capital and Village Global VC

3) 83North Venture Capital, Burda Principal Investments, Felix Capital Partners, Kinnevik, Piton Capital and VNV Global’s $70m venture financing of HungryPanda

4) The $68.58m venture financing of SPaddle.com Market by 83North Venture Capital, FTV Capital, Kindred Capital and Notion Capital

5) 360 Capital Partners, Carlos Gonzalez Cadenas, Fuel Ventures, Matt Robinson and Upper90’ venture financing of Heroes Technology for $65m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.