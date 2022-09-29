Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.1bn in Europe in August 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.1bn were announced in Europe in August 2022, led by $400m venture financing of Celonis, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24.1% over the previous month of $1.41bn and a drop of 66.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.21bn.

Europe held a 25.12% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.26bn in August 2022. With a 13.18% share and deals worth $561.39m, Germany was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 93 deals during August 2022, marking a decrease of 12.26% over the previous month and a drop of 40.38% over the 12-month average. Germany recorded 21 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 57.6% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $614.47m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 83North, Accel ManagementInc, Activant Capital Group, Alta Park Capital, Arena Holdings, Commonfund Capital, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton, Qatar Investment Authority, Sator Grove Holdings, T Rowe Price Associates and Technology Crossover Ventures $400m venture financing deal with Celonis

2) The $72.47m venture financing of GB News by Legatum Ventures and Paul Marshall

3) Andreessen Horowitz, Collab+Currency, David Baszucki, Endeavor Operating Co, HartBeat Ventures, Justin Kan, Kevin Hart, Konvoy Ventures, Plural, Punk 6529, Riccardo Zacconi, Robin Chan, Sebastian Knutsson, Snowfro and Taavet Hinrikus $56m venture financing deal with Ready Player Me

4) The $46m venture financing of Gunzilla Games by AlphaCrypto, Animoca Brands Ltd , Blizzard Fund, CoinFund, Digital Strategies, Dominance Ventures, Gamegroove Capital, Griffin Gaming Partners, GSR Ventures, Huobi Group, Jump Crypto, Justin Kan, KuCoin Labs, Morning Star Ventures, NGG, Raptor Group Holdings, Republic Capital, Shima Capital and Spartan Investment Group

5) Animoca Brands, Foresight Ventures, Forte Labs, FTX Ventures, FunPlus Ventures, HashKey Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Makers Fund and Matrix Partners $40m venture financing deal with Xterio

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

