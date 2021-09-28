Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in India in August 2021, led by $450m venture financing of Verse Innovation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 52.5% over the previous month of $878.82m and a rise of 50.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $889.99m.

India held a 12.32% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.88bn in August 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, India recorded 37 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 32.14% over the previous month and a rise of 54.17% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 85.7% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.15bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group Management,Baillie Gifford,Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II,Qatar Investment Authority,Siguler Guff & Company and Sofina Group $450m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $440m venture financing of Sorting Hat Technologies by Deepinder Goyal,General Atlantic,Mirae Asset Global Investments,Ritesh Agarwal,SoftBank Vision Fund II,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management

3) Tiger Global Management $125m venture financing deal with Hella Infra Market

4) The $100m venture financing of Khatabook by Alkeon Capital,B Capital Group,Balaji Srinivasan,Better Capital,Moore Strategic Ventures,RTP Global,Sequoia Capital,Sriram Krishnan.,Tencent Holdings,Tribe Capital and Unilever Ventures

5) 57 Stars ,Beenext,Heritas Capital Management,SBI Investment,SeaBright Asset Management and Y’S Investment $34m venture financing deal with NovoCura Tech Health Services

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.