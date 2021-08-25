Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in the UK in July 2021, led by $800m venture financing of Revolut, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 103.5% over the previous month of $619.23m and a rise of 183.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $444.84m.

The UK held an 11.11% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.34bn in July 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 39 deals during July 2021, marking an increase of 11.43% over the previous month and a rise of 44.44% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 86.5% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.09bn, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Revolut $800m venture financing deal with SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management

2) The $153m venture financing of Quantexa by ABN AMRO Ventures,AlbionVC,British Patient Capital,Dawn Capital,Evolution Equity Partners,HSBC and Warburg Pincus

3) Yapily $51m venture financing deal with HV Capital Adviser,Lakestar Capital,Latitude (UK) and Sapphire Ventures

4) The $34m venture financing of SEDNA Systems by Chalfen Ventures,Insight Partners,SAP.iO Fund and Stride.VC

5) Yoobic $50m venture financing deal with BNF Capital,Felix Capital Partners,Highland Europe Technology Growth and Insight Partners

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.