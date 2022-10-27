Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.8bn in Europe in September 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1.8bn were announced in Europe in September 2022, led by Addition Ventures, Block, Coatue, Greyhound Capital Management, Lightrock, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR and Tencent Holdings’s $307.78m venture financing deal with Satispay, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 69.2% over the previous month of $1.04bn and a drop of 43.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.11bn.

Europe held a 33.78% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $5.21bn in September 2022. With a 5.91% share and deals worth $307.78m, Italy was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 151 deals during September 2022, marking an increase of 51.00% over the previous month and a drop of 1.95% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 38 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 33.8% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $593.2m, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Addition Ventures, Block, Coatue, Greyhound Capital Management, Lightrock, Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR and Tencent Holdings’s $307.78m venture financing deal with Satispay

2) The $80m venture financing of Fuel Labs by Bain Capital Crypto, Blockchain Capital, Blockwall Capital, CoinFund, Dialectic, Maven 11 Capital, Sam Bankman-Fried, Spartan Group, Stratos Technologies, TRGC Capital and ZMT Capital

3) Apax Digital Fund and Lugard Road Capital’s $80m venture financing deal with Xeneta

4) The $65m venture financing of Pigment by IVP and Meritech Capital Partners

5) Bastian Nominacher, Carsten Thoma, Hanno Renner, Kreos Capital Group, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and One Peak Partners’s $60.41m venture financing deal with DataCo

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.