The $800m venture financing of Revolut was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $11.3bn were announced globally in July 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 10.4% over the previous month of $12.66bn and a rise of 68.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $6.72bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.24bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.87bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in July 2021 was the US with 98 deals, followed by the UK with 39 and India with 26.

In 2021, as of July, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $67.73bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 213.4% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 20.6% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.34bn, against the overall value of $11.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Revolut $800m venture financing deal with SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management

2) The $463.95m venture financing of Beijing ESWIN Technology Group by China Internet Investment Fund,China Life Investment Holding,CITIC Securities,Jinshi Investment,Sanxing Capital Management,Shaanxi Financial Holding Group,Xinjin Energy Investment,Yida Capital and ZhongWei Capital

3) PsiQuantum $450m venture financing deal with Baillie Gifford,Blackbird Ventures,BlackRock Investments,M12 Ventures and Temasek Holdings (Private)

4) The $310m venture financing of Fireblocks by Coatue Management,DRW Venture Capital,SCB 10X,Sequoia Capital Operations,Spark Capital,Stripes Group,SVB Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon

5) Pine Labs $315m venture financing deal with BlackRock,Fidelity Management & Research,IIFL Asset Management,Kotak Mahindra Bank,Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers and Tree Line Capital Partners

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.