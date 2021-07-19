The $1bn venture financing of Celonis was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $12.6bn were announced globally in June 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 4% over the previous month of $12.13bn and a rise of 115.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $5.84bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.09bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $5.01bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in June 2021 was the US with 113 deals, followed by the India with 37 and the UK with 35.

In 2021, as of June, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $56.42bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 211.9% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 21.1% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $2.67bn, against the overall value of $12.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates’ $1bn venture financing of Celonis

2) The $543m venture financing of Transmit Security by Artisanal Ventures, CyberStarts, General Atlantic, Geodesic Capital, Insight Partners, Syn Ventures and Vintage Venture Partners

3) American Express Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Citi Ventures, Mouro Capital and TCV’ $394m venture financing of Trulioo

4) The $380m venture financing of Ledger by 10T Holdings, Alliance Entreprendre, Animoca Brands Ltd , Ascendant Ventures, Caisse d Epargne Loire Centre, CapHorn Invest, Cardinal Capital Partners, Cathay Innovation , Cite Gestion, Crypto.com Capital, Digital Currency Group, Draper Associates, Draper Dragon, Draper Esprit, Fabric Ventures, Felix Capital Partners, Financiere Agache Investissement, FirstMark Capital, Global Founders Capital, iAngels Technologies, Inherent Group, Korelya Capital, Libertus Capital II, Marcy Venture Partners, Mutuelle d’Assurances du Corps de Sante Francais, Rosemoor Capital Management, Scott Galloway, Tekne Capital Management, The Maze Group, Uphold Ventures, Warburg Serres Investments and Wicklow Capital

5) ADQ Holding, Eric Yuan, Phoenix Rising Beacon Holdings, The Blackstone Group and UBS Group’s venture financing of Think and Learn for $350m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.