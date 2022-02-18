Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $13.5bn globally in January 2022

The $1bn venture financing of Checkout was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $13.5bn were announced globally in January 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

google.charts.load(‘current’, {packages:[‘corechart’, ‘bar’]});google.charts.setOnLoadCallback(drawBasic_Template1_Monthly_January_2022_Technology__venture_financing_cross_border);var options={title:’Cross Border venture financing deals in technology industry – January 2022′, chartArea:{width:’50%’}, hAxis:{title:’Deal Volume’, titleTextStyle:{italic:false, }, gridlines:{color:’transparent’, }}, vAxis:{title:’Region’, titleTextStyle:{italic:false, }}, series:{0:{type:’bars’, targetAxisIndex:0, color:’#00dea5′}, }, legend:{position:’none’}, annotations:{textStyle:{color:’black’, }, alwaysOutside:true}, };function drawBasic_Template1_Monthly_January_2022_Technology__venture_financing_cross_border(){var data=google.visualization.arrayToDataTable([[‘Region’, ‘Deal volume’, ‘Deal value’], [‘Asia-Pacific’, 117, ‘117($3.13bn)’], [‘Europe’, 113, ‘113($4.93bn)’], [‘North America’, 108, ‘108($4.51bn)’], [‘Middle East and Africa’, 39, ’39($0.57bn)’], [‘South and Central America’, 11, ’11($0.39bn)’]]);var view=new google.visualization.DataView(data);var view=new google.visualization.DataView(data);view.setColumns([0, 1, {calc:’stringify’, sourceColumn:2, type:’string’, role:’annotation’}]);var chart=new google.visualization.BarChart(document.getElementById(‘chart_div_Template1_Monthly_January_2022_Technology__venture_financing_cross_border’));google.visualization.events.addListener(chart, ‘ready’, function(){var img=chart.getImageURI();jQuery(‘#chart_image’).append(img);});chart.draw(view, options);}

The value marked a decrease of 6.7% over the previous month of $14.5bn and a drop of 3.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $14.01bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $4.93bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.7bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in January 2022 was the US with 90 deals, followed by the India with 37 and the UK with 32.

In 2022, as of January, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $13.53bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 34% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 24.3% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $3.28bn, against the overall value of $13.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,Franklin Templeton,GIC Investment,Insight Partners,Qatar Investment Authority,The Oxford Endowment Fund and Tiger Global Management $1bn venture financing deal with Checkout

2) The $711.42m venture financing of Bolt Technology by Fidelity Management & Research and Sequoia Capital Operations

3) Accel,Backbone Angels,ICONIQ Growth,Lightspeed Management Company,Robert Downey Jr.,Ryan Reynolds ,Scarlett Johansson and Tiger Global Management $620m venture financing deal with AgileBits

4) The $550m venture financing of Fireblocks by Altimeter Capital Management,Canapi Ventures,CapitalG Management Co,Coatue Management,D1 Capital Partners,General Atlantic,Iconiq Strategic Partners,Index Ventures,Mammoth Investors,Paradigm Ventures,ParaFi Capital,Ribbit Capital,SCB10X,Sequoia Capital Operations,Spark Capital and The Bank of New York Mellon

5) Greenoaks Capital Management,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Multicoin Capital Management,Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Steadview Capital,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tribe Capital $400m venture financing deal with West Realm Shires Services