Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $190m were announced in the UK in February 2021, led by $40m venture financing of Isotropic Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 56.6% over the previous month of $438.13m and a drop of 33.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $285.75m.

The UK held a 4.05% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $4.69bn in February 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 27 deals during February 2021, marking an increase of 28.57% over the previous month and a rise of 42.11% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 62.4% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $118.53m, against the overall value of $190m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Boeing Horizon X Ventures, Firmament Group, Future Fund (UK), Global ventures, Orbital Ventures, SES and Space Angels Network’s $40m venture financing of Isotropic Systems

2) The $21m venture financing of Peak AI by Arete Ventures, MMC Ventures, Oxx and Praetura Ventures

3) Connect Ventures, Emergence Capital Partners and Slack Fund’s $20m venture financing of Oyster HR

4) The $19m venture financing of Vortexa by Metaplanet Holdings, Monashees, Mosaic Ventures and Notion Capital

5) Court Lorenzini, Foundation Capital, Hambro Perks and Point72 Ventures’ venture financing of Trade Ledger for $18.53m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

