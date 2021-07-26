Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $1bn were announced in India in June 2021, led by $350m venture financing of Think and Learn, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 74.5% over the previous month of $3.96bn and a rise of 32.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $760.85m.

India held an 8.01% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $12.61bn in June 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, India recorded 37 deals during June 2021, marking an increase of 85.00% over the previous month and a rise of 85.00% over the 12-month average.

India technology industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 75.7% of the overall value during June 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $767m, against the overall value of $1.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ADQ Holding, Eric Yuan, Phoenix Rising Beacon Holdings, The Blackstone Group and UBS Group’s $350m venture financing of Think and Learn

2) The $192m venture financing of Delightful GourmetLtd by 3ONE4 Capital Partners, Akshay Ghulati, Bertelsmann Nederland, Brunei Investment Agency, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Narshing Dass Makkar and Vertex Ventures US

3) SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $90m venture financing of Quicko TechnoSoft Labs

4) The $70m venture financing of Apnatime Tech by Greenoaks Capital Management, Insight Partners, Lightspeed India Partners, Rocketship.vc, Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global Management

5) Alpha Wave Incubation Fund, Blume Ventures, GSV Ventures, RTP Global and Tiger Global’s venture financing of Bunch Microtechnologies for $65m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.