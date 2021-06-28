Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.2bn were announced in the US in May 2021, led by $300m venture financing of Forter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 9.4% over the previous month of $2.03bn and a rise of 57.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.41bn.

The US held a 26.46% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.39bn in May 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 83 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 43.10% over the previous month and a rise of 59.62% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 41% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $910m, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Adage Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, March Capital Partner, NewView Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Third Point Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $300m venture financing of Forter

2) The $250m venture financing of Aurora Solar by Coatue Management, Energize Ventures, Fifth Wall Ventures Management and ICONIQ Capital

3) 01 Advisors 01, Battery Ventures, Citi Ventures, Durable Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, OurCrowd, Tiger Global Management and Zeev Ventures’ $155m venture financing of HoneyBook

4) The $125m venture financing of SpotOn by 01 Advisors 01, Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, Franklin Resources and Mubadala Investment

5) Adage Capital Management, Alter Venture Partners, Amplify Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, NanoDimension Capital and Wing Venture Capital’s venture financing of SiMa Technologies for $80m.

