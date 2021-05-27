Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.3bn were announced in North America in April 2021, led by $425m venture financing of Plaid, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 38.3% over the previous month of $3.71bn and a rise of 63.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.4bn.

North America held a 28.17% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.13bn in April 2021. With a 24.85% share and deals worth $2.02bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 64 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 36.00% over the previous month and a rise of 6.67% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 54 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 52% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.19bn, against the overall value of $2.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Andreessen Horowitz, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, New Enterprise Associates, Ribbit Capital, Silver Lake Partners, Spark Capital and Thrive Capital’s $425m venture financing of Plaid

2) The $220m venture financing of Tempo Interactive by Bling Capital, DCM Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Norwest Venture Partners XII, SoftBank Vision Fund II and Steadfast Capital

3) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity National Information Services, Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers and Owl Rock Capital Partners’ $205m venture financing of Signifyd

4) The $188m venture financing of SSysdig by Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, DFJ Growth Management, Glynn Capital Management, Goldman SachsLLC, Insight Partners, Next47, Premji Invest & Associates and Third Point Ventures

5) Shanghai Chengtou Holding and Shanghai Guosheng Group Investment’ venture financing of CloudMinds Technology for $152.66m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData's deals database.