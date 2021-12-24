Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.4bn were announced in Europe in November 2021, led by $200m venture financing of Thought Machine Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.8% over the previous month of $2.79bn and a drop of 17.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.86bn.

Europe held a 15.21% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $15.45bn in November 2021. With a 5.75% share and deals worth $889.03m, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 124 deals during November 2021, marking a decrease of 3.13% over the previous month and a drop of 8.15% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 47 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 31.4% of the overall value during November 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $738.62m, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of November 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Backed,British Patient Capital,Eurazeo Growth,ING Ventures,IQ Capital Partners,JPMorgan Chase,Lloyds Banking Group,molten ventures,Nyca Partners,SC Ventures by Standard Chartered and SEB – the UK $200m venture financing deal with Thought Machine Group

2) The $170m venture financing of Accel Club by Flyer One Ventures and RedSeed Ventures

3) Insight Partners $125m venture financing deal with Moonfare

4) The $125m venture financing of Razor Group by 468 Capital,BlackRock,Fortress Investment Group Germany,Global Founders Capital,Jebsen Capital,Redalpine Venture Partners and Victory Park Capital Advisors

5) Prima Materia $118.62m venture financing deal with Helsing

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.