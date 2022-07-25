Technology industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.4bn in North America in June 2022

Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.4bn were announced in North America in June 2022, led by $350m venture financing of Wonder Distribution, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 17.9% over the previous month of $2.97bn and a drop of 55.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.51bn.

North America held a 28.94% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.43bn in June 2022. With a 25.98% share and deals worth $2.19bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 134 deals during June 2022, marking an increase of 11.67% over the previous month and a drop of 13.55% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 108 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 34.5% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $842m, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Alpine Group,Amex Ventures,Bain Capital Ventures,Forerunner Ventures,General Catalyst Partners,GV Management Co,Harmony Partners,NEA,Watar Partners and YieldStreet $350m venture financing deal with Wonder Distribution

2) The $167m venture financing of Metropolis by 3L Capital,Assembly Ventures,Benenson Capital Partners,Dan Doctoroff,DivcoWest,Dragoneer Investment Group,Eldridge Industries,Gideon Hixon Fund,Halogen Ventures,King River Capital,Moving Capital,RXR Realty,Silver Lake Waterman,Slow Ventures,UP.Partners and Zigg Capital

3) Permira Growth Opportunities Fund and Vista Credit Partners $125m venture financing deal with Codefied

4) The $100m venture financing of Nfinite by Insight Partners and USVP ManagementLLC

5) Dell Technologies Capital,DFJ Growth Fund,Intel Capital,International Airlines Group,March Capital Partner,NightDragon Security,Snowflake Ventures,StepStone,Ten Eleven Ventures and Wipro Ventures $100m venture financing deal with Immuta

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

