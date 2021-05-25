Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2021, led by $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 3.2% over the previous month of $2.82bn and a rise of 93.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.41bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 33.58% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.13bn in April 2021. With a 17.59% share and deals worth $1.43bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 75 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 18.48% over the previous month and a rise of 13.64% over the 12-month average. India recorded 19 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 70.7% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.93bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions

2) The $502m venture financing of Mohalla Tech by Lightspeed Management Company, Snap, Tiger Global Management and Twitter

3) Accel, Amansa Capital, Carmignac, Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii, INQ Holdings, MIH India Food Holdings, Prosus and Think Investments’ $343m venture financing of Bundl Technologies Private

4) The $323m venture financing of S91streets Media Technologies by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Eight Roads Ventures India, LGT Group Foundation, Prosus Ventures, Temasek Holdings (Private), Think Investments and TPG Growth

5) Temasek Holdings (Private)’ venture financing of U Education Management for $120m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.