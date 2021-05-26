Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Europe in April 2021, led by $800m venture financing of MessageBird, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 19.8% over the previous month of $2.27bn and a rise of 124.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.21bn.

Europe held a 33.46% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.13bn in April 2021. With a 10.34% share and deals worth $840.79m, The Netherlands was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 92 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 22.69% over the previous month and a rise of 16.46% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 29 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 64.6% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.76bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $800m venture financing of MessageBird

2) The $316.82m venture financing of KRY International by Accel, CPP Investments, Creandum, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Project A Ventures

3) CPP Investments and Fidelity Asia Ventures Fund’s $300m venture financing of KRY (Sweden)

4) The $220m venture financing of SAlan by Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, EXOR, Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Temasek Investments

5) Bpifrance Financement, Brighteye Ventures, Elaia Partners, Holding Italiana Quattordicesima, IDInvest Partners and KKRInc’ venture financing of Ornikar for $120.24m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.