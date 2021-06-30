Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.7bn were announced in Europe in May 2021, led by $500m venture financing of ContentSquare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 6.9% over the previous month of $2.9bn and a rise of 87.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.44bn.

Europe held a 32.18% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.39bn in May 2021. With a 12.63% share and deals worth $1.06bn, France was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 116 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 18.37% over the previous month and a rise of 41.46% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 29 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 45.6% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.23bn, against the overall value of $2.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $500m venture financing of ContentSquare

2) The $250m venture financing of ivi.ru by Baring Vostok Nominees, Flashpoint Venture Capital, Invest, Millhouse, Russian Direct Investment Fund and VTB Bank

3) Accel, Advent International, Avenir Entreprises Gestion, Bessemer Venture Partners, General Catalyst Partners and Iris Capital’s $220m venture financing of Shift Technology

4) The $150m venture financing of SCognite by TCV

5) Capnamic Ventures Management, coparionKG, Endeit Capital and Insight Partners’ venture financing of parcelLab for $112.75m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.