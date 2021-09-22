Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced in the US in August 2021, led by $300m venture financing of Ramp Business, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 28.1% over the previous month of $3.92bn and a rise of 23.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.28bn.

The US held a 25.92% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.88bn in August 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the US recorded 107 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 2.88% over the previous month and a rise of 59.70% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 38.4% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.09bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) A Star Partners,Altimeter Capital Management,BOX GROUP,Coatue Management,Conversion Venture Capital ,D1 Capital,Definition Capital,Flexport Ventures,Founders Fund,Honeycomb,ICONIQ Capital,Kinetic Ventures,Lachy Groom,Olive Tree Capital,Redpoint Ventures,Spark Capital,Stripes Group,Thrive Capital Partners and Vista Public Strategies $300m venture financing deal with Ramp Business

2) The $225m venture financing of Postman by Battery Ventures,Bond Gifting,Coatue,CRV,Girish Mathrubootham,Gokul Rajaram,Insight Partners and Nexus Venture Partners

3) Coatue Management,GIC,Lead Edge Capital Management,Lightspeed Management Company and Sequoia Capital US $220m venture financing deal with Raintank

4) The $210m venture financing of Shield AI by Andreessen Horowitz,Breyer Capital,Disruptive Technology Advisers,Point72 Ventures and Top Tier Capital Partners

5) DCM Ventures,G Squared Capital Partners,Graph Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations,Siguler Guff & Company,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tribe Capital $130m venture financing deal with PicsArt

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.