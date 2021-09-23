Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.9bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in August 2021, led by $450m venture financing of Verse Innovation, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14% over the previous month of $3.36bn and a rise of 35.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.14bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 26.56% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.88bn in August 2021. With a 12.32% share and deals worth $1.34bn, India was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 112 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 5.08% over the previous month and a rise of 38.27% over the 12-month average. India recorded 37 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 52.4% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.52bn, against the overall value of $2.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group Management,Baillie Gifford,Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II,Qatar Investment Authority,Siguler Guff & Company and Sofina Group $450m venture financing deal with Verse Innovation

2) The $440m venture financing of Sorting Hat Technologies by Deepinder Goyal,General Atlantic,Mirae Asset Global Investments,Ritesh Agarwal,SoftBank Vision Fund II,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management

3) CCB International Capital,Coatue Management,One Store,Tencent Holdings and Tiantu Capital $240m venture financing deal with Quick Watch World (Beijing) Technology

4) The $232.07m venture financing of Beijing Yuanxin Technology by AB Initio Capital Management,B Capital Group Management,BOC International Holdings,CITIC Securities,E Fund Management,Hel Ved Capital Management,INCE Capital,Index Capital,Kun Ling Capital,OrbiMed Capital,Sequoia Capital China,Springhill Fund and United Overseas Bank

5) Altos Ventures,Aspecs Management,Capstone Partners Korea,Goodwater Capital,Kakao Ventures,SoftBank Ventures Asia and Strong Ventures $154.8m venture financing deal with Carrot Market

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.