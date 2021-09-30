Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $220.6m were announced in the UK in August 2021, led by $100m venture financing of Palta, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 83.3% over the previous month of $1.32bn and a drop of 57.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $522.73m.

The UK held a 2.03% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $10.88bn in August 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 25 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 37.50% over the previous month and a drop of 13.79% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 73.7% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $162.57m, against the overall value of $220.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Per Brilioth and Target Global $100m venture financing deal with Palta

2) The $22m venture financing of Aforza by Bonfire Ventures,Daher Capital,DN Capital (UK) and Next47

3) Initialized Capital,Pentech Ventures and Y Combinator alumni $20m venture financing deal with Stacker

4) The $11.57m venture financing of Monolith AI by Alejandro Agag,Apex Black,Insight Partners,Pentech Ventures,Stanford Angels of the United Kingdom and Touchstone Partners

5) Citi Ventures,Okta Ventures and Sozo Ventures $9m venture financing deal with CheckRecipient

