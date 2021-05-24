Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $286m were announced in the UK in April 2021, led by $70m venture financing of TrueLayer, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 64.4% over the previous month of $803.84m and a drop of 14% when compared with the last 12-month average of $332.56m.

The UK held a 3.52% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $8.13bn in April 2021.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 29 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 40.82% over the previous month and a rise of 31.82% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 70.5% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $201.67m, against the overall value of $286m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Addition, Anthemis Group, Connect Ventures, Daniel Graf, David Avgi, Mouro Capital, Northzone Ventures, Surojit Chatterjee, Temasek Holdings (Private), Visionaries Club and Zack Kanter’s $70m venture financing of TrueLayer

2) The $69.07m venture financing of MPB Europe by Acton Capital Partners, Beringea, FJ Labs, Mobeus Equity Partners and Vitruvian Partners

3) BECO Capital, Cedar Mundi Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime, Global Ventures Technology Group, Maverick Ventures and Questa Capital Management’s $38m venture financing of Proximie

4) The $14m venture financing of Gabb Wireless by SANDLOT PARTNERS and Taysom Hill

5) Brighteye Ventures, Marathon Venture Capital, Osage University Partners and Paladin Capital Group’s venture financing of Hack The Box for $10.6m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.