Goodwater Capital, Mubadala Capital, Mubadala Investment, Northzone Ventures, Novator Partners, RTP Global, SoftBank Vision Fund II and White Star Capital’ $250m venture financing of TIER Mobility was the technology industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $3.28bn were announced globally in November 2020, according to GlobalData’s deals database

The value marked an increase of 0.3% over the previous month and a drop of 8.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $3.57bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.11bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $795.92m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in November 2020 was the US with 43 deals, followed by the UK and China, each with 16 deals.

In 2020, as of November, technology cross border venture financing deals worth $33.9bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 15.01% year on year.

technology industry cross border venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 29.2% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $959.17m, against the overall value of $3.28bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

2) The $200m venture financing of Gaosi Education Group by GIC and Warburg Pincus

3) Baring Private Equity Asia, BOC International Holdings, Bohai Zhongsheng, CITIC Securities, CMB International Capital, GoldStone InvestmentLtd , Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, Guangdong Technology Financial GroupLimited, Guangdong Wen’s Investment, Hillhouse Capital Group, Sino-Ocean Capital and Youshan Capital’ $197.56m venture financing of Shenzhen DianMao Digital Technology

4) The $181.61m venture financing of Guangzhou XAG by Baidu Ventures, Chengwei Capital, Guangzhou Emerging Industry Development Fund, Guangzhou YUEXIU Industrial Investment Fund Management, Mingtai Capital, Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II

5) Acrew Capital, Aspect Ventures, Coatue Management, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Shlomo Kramer and Singtel Innov8 Ventures’ venture financing of Cato Networks for $130m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.