Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $3.5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in July 2021, led by $463.95m venture financing of Beijing ESWIN Technology Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 96.6% over the previous month of $1.76bn and a rise of 81.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.91bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 30.51% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $11.34bn in July 2021. With a 13.76% share and deals worth $1.56bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 112 deals during July 2021, marking a decrease of 10.40% over the previous month and a rise of 47.37% over the 12-month average. India recorded 26 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cross border venture financing deals in July 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 48.9% of the overall value during July 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.69bn, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of July 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing ESWIN Technology Group $463.95m venture financing deal with China Internet Investment Fund,China Life Investment Holding,CITIC Securities,Jinshi Investment,Sanxing Capital Management,Shaanxi Financial Holding Group,Xinjin Energy Investment,Yida Capital and ZhongWei Capital

2) The $315m venture financing of Pine Labs by BlackRock,Fidelity Management & Research,IIFL Asset Management,Kotak Mahindra Bank,Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers and Tree Line Capital Partners

3) Guangzhou Yuexin Semiconductor Technology $309.16m venture financing deal with Agricultural Bank of China Investment,GAC Group,Guangdong Semiconductor and Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund,Huiyou Capital,Jifu Venture Capital,Lanpu Ventures,SDIC Innovation Investment Management and Walden International

4) The $300m venture financing of Hunan Xingsheng Optimal Electronic Commerce by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan

5) Dongguan Yide Network Technology $300m venture financing deal with CITIC Securities,CMC Capital Group,Harvest Fund Management,Hongtai Fund,JD.com and New Horizon Capital Advisors

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.