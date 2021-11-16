Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $3.5bn were announced in the in Q3 2021, with $800m venture financing of Revolut being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 65.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 87.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $1.84bn.

The UK held a 7.49% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $46.04bn in Q3 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 128 cross border deals during Q3 2021, marking a decrease of 11.11% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 12.04% over the last four-quarter average.

UK technology industry cross border venture financing deals in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 42.4% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.46bn, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management $800m venture financing deal with Revolut

2) The $200m venture financing of Heroes Technology by Crayhill Capital Management

3) Barclays,Draper Esprit VCT,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Lloyds Banking Group,Mastercard and Nationwide Building Society $160m venture financing deal with form3

4) The $153m venture financing of Quantexa by ABN AMRO Ventures,AlbionVC,British Patient Capital,Dawn Capital,Evolution Equity Partners,HSBC and Warburg Pincus

5) Battery Ventures,General Atlantic,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US,Sapphire Ventures and Scale Venture Partners $150m venture financing deal with Matillion

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.