Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $33.6bn were announced globally in Q2 2021, led by $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 47.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 145.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $13.67bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $11.47bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $9.71bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for technology industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q2 2021 was the US with 259 deals, followed by the UK with 97 and India with 77.

In 2021, at the end of , cross border venture financing deals worth $33.6bn were announced globally in technology industry, marking an increase of 211.9% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in technology industry in Q2 2021: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 19.6% of the overall value during Q2 2021.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $6.58bn, against the overall value of $33.6bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of Q2 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Antara Capital Master Fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, DisruptAD, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds, GIC, Government of Singapore, Khazanah Nasional, Qatar Investment Authority, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tencent Holdings, The Carlyle Group, Tiger Global Management, Walmart and Willoughby Capital Management’s $3.6bn venture financing of Flipkart Internet

2) The $1bn venture financing of Celonis by Arena Holdings, Durable Capital Partners, Franklin Templeton Investments, Splunk Ventures and T Rowe Price Associates

3) Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $800m venture financing of MessageBird

4) The $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions by BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II

5) Artisanal Ventures, CyberStarts, General Atlantic, Geodesic Capital, Insight Partners, Syn Ventures and Vintage Venture Partners’ venture financing of Transmit Security for $543m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

