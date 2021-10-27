Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $4.4bn were announced in Europe in September 2021, led by $680m venture financing of Sorare, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 110.4% over the previous month of $2.11bn and a rise of 79.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.48bn.

Europe held a 28.98% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $15.32bn in September 2021. With a 10.84% share and deals worth $1.66bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 163 deals during September 2021, marking an increase of 29.37% over the previous month and a rise of 23.48% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 49 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry cross border venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 41.3% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.83bn, against the overall value of $4.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Atomico Ventures,Benchmark Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,D1 Capital Partners,Eurazeo,Headline Ventures,LionTree Partners and SoftBank Venture Capital $680m venture financing deal with Sorare

2) The $555m venture financing of Mirakl by 83North Venture Capital,Elaia Partners,Felix Capital Partners,Permira Holdings and Silver Lake Management

3) Chimera Investments,Foxconn Industrial Internet,GL Ventures,Linear Capital,Sequoia China Investment Management,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Xiaomi Group $220m venture financing deal with Agile Robots

4) The $200m venture financing of Heroes Technology by Crayhill Capital Management

5) HPE Growth Capital,L Catterton and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $177m venture financing deal with SendCloud

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

