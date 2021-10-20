Total technology industry cross border venture financing deals worth $5.5bn were announced in North America in September 2021, led by $431m venture financing of Genesis Digital Assets, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 27.2% over the previous month of $7.53bn and a rise of 8.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.04bn.

North America held a 35.77% share of the global technology industry cross border venture financing deal value that totalled $15.32bn in September 2021. With a 31.46% share and deals worth $4.82bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cross border venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cross border venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 146 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 18.89% over the previous month and a rise of 5.04% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 122 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cross border venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 25.3% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.39bn, against the overall value of $5.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Electric Capital,FTX Trading,Kingsway Capital,New York Digital Investment Group,Paradigm Ventures and Ribbit Capital $431m venture financing deal with Genesis Digital Assets

2) The $250m venture financing of Checkr by Accel,Bond Capital Partners (UK),Coatue Management,Durable Capital Partners,Fidelity Management & Research,Franklin Templeton Investments,Institutional Venture Partners,Khosla Ventures,T Rowe Price Associates and Y Combinator Management

3) Andreessen Horowitz,Bond (US),Coatue Management,Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte,GV Management Co and Version One Ventures $250m venture financing deal with Dapper Labs

4) The $230m venture financing of Ava Labs by CMS Holdings,Collab+Currency,Dragonfly Capital Partners,Lvna Capital,Polychain Capital,Republic Crypto and Three Arrows Capital

5) Advent International,Balderton Capital,Globo Ventures,MAYA Capital (Brazil),Monashees,SoftBank Group and Valor Capital Group $225m venture financing deal with Merama 266325

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.